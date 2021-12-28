M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 55,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAL. Truist increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $107.55 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $57.98 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

