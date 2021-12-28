M&T Bank Corp Makes New $235,000 Investment in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

