M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,434 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POR. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

POR opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

