M&T Bank Corp Sells 785 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.28 and its 200-day moving average is $126.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

