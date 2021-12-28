Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 24.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,021,000 after buying an additional 307,858 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 12.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,405,000 after buying an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Murphy USA by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,935,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,924,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,754,000 after buying an additional 47,370 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $195.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.47 and a 1 year high of $197.28.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

