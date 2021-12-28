Mysterium (MYST) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 5% against the dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $22,145.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00045415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

