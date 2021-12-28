Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $310.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. The business had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

