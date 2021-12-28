Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.06

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.55.
About Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)
Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.
See Also: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.