NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NEO traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,662 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,745 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,625,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,719,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

