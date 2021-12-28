NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $95.67 Average PT from Brokerages

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $86.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

