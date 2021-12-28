NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 620,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 23,049 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $55,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

