New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

New Residential Investment has decreased its dividend by 74.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. New Residential Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New Residential Investment to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Residential Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800,566 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of New Residential Investment worth $29,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.