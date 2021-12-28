New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $30,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,805,000 after acquiring an additional 648,072 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 193.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 137,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $138.98 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.