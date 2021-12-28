New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 10,184 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $26,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 509,954 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2,526.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 350,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,521 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,164,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

NYSE:SNA opened at $213.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.88 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

