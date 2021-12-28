New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 7,368 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $27,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Cowen increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBHT stock opened at $203.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $203.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

