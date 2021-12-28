New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $27.79 Million Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,171 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $27,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHC. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

