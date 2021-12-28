New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 86,122 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,233,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,122 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $28,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Steelcase by 8.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 132,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 2,638.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 360,184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Steelcase by 108.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 66,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 62.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Steelcase by 63.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 67,368 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCS opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 527.32%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

