Newscrypto Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000868 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $64.19 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00059048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.32 or 0.07928692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00077031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,093.07 or 0.99900483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053408 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

