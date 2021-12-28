Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $183,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after acquiring an additional 515,989 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,739,000 after acquiring an additional 230,096 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,359,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,770,000 after acquiring an additional 143,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 107,681 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $837,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 258,251 shares of company stock worth $44,016,377 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $152.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.25. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.78 and a 1-year high of $171.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

