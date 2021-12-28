NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NEE opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $92.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

