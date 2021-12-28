NFTX (NFTX) One Day Volume Tops $1.16 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One NFTX coin can now be bought for approximately $84.01 or 0.00175297 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFTX has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $34.16 million and $1.16 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00044065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007082 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,626 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.