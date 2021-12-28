NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $1.96 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $254.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 59,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,802.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 827,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 798,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 103.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 544,694 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 150.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 684,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 410,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 38.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 182,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

