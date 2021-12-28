Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH opened at $499.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $470.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $500.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $460.72 and a 200 day moving average of $428.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

