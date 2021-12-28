Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.28. The firm has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,047 shares of company stock worth $7,032,572. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

