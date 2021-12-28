Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $388.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $256.50 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

