Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

