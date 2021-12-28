Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,081 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

ITW stock opened at $243.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $246.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

