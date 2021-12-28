Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 2,568 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,796 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,186,000 after purchasing an additional 453,669 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 864.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 288,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,792,000 after acquiring an additional 258,293 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 339,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 209,509 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3,813.2% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 152,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 148,335 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

