Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases 1,989 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $467.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.77 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

