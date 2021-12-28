Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 46,064 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $209,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $3,856,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 18,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.