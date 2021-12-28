Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,550 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

