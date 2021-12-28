Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 458,350 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,350 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $778.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.14.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

