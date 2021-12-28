Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 102.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,775 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $46.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

