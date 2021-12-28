Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 88,409 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,409 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,223 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

