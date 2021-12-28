Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311,817 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 466,363 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in OPKO Health by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in OPKO Health by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.67.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

