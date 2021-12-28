Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 866,226 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 866,226 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after buying an additional 2,246,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 201.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,931 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

