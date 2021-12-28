Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Northern Oil and Gas has a payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.44. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOG. Truist raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,983 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

