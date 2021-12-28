NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 1,110 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sysco by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 157,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 255,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.20. 16,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,192. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

