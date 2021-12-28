NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 4,142 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 167,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $398,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 41,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter.

SPMD stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.70. 11,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,486. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

