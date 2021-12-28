NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 203 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,999. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

