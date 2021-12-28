NovaPoint Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

ECL traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.05 and its 200-day moving average is $221.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

