NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR traded up $5.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.50. 2,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,860. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.47. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

