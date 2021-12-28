NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

NovaPoint Capital LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 738,706 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,052,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 391,282 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5,548.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 376,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 369,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after purchasing an additional 265,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock remained flat at $$51.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,737. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

