Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

