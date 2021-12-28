Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nutrien to earn $8.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

NYSE NTR opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $76.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

