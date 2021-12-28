Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading 4.1% Higher

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $16,913,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $4,510,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at about $30,174,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

