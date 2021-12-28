Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Several other analysts have also commented on NUWE. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NUWE opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis in the third quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth $943,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 122,697 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

