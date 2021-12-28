NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $309.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.46 and its 200-day moving average is $235.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $773.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.36, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

