Nwam LLC Invests $99,000 in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,475,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,005,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,148,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

GSEV stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.