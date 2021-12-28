Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 560 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 21.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Anthem by 10.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 17.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $459.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.80. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $459.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

